Wilbur earns WAC recognition for exploits

Stephen F. Austin University pitcher and former Bridge City Lady Cardinal standout Kassidy Wilbur was selected as the Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Wilbur appeared in all three games for the Ladyjacks in their conference opening series at Abilene Christian.

She went 2-1 in 14.2 innings pitched with 21 strikeouts. She allowed just two earned runs and nine hits in those appearances. Wilbur also had two complete games in compiling a 0.95 ERA for the weekend. Her best game of the weekend came on Friday evening when she registered 13 strikeouts with four hits and a walk during the 3-0 victory.