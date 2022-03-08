Troopers seek hit-and-run Vehicle that killed Texas driver and passenger 

LAKE CHARLES – On Monday, shortly after 10:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a multiple vehicle hit-and-run crash on Interstate 10 near interstate 210 in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Narlyn Chinchilla-Lopez of San Antonio and an unidentified passenger.

The investigation revealed an unidentified 18-wheeler, driven by an unidentified driver, was traveling west on I-10.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the 18-wheeler sideswiped a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck. The impact caused the driver of the Ford to lose control and cross the center median into the opposing lane of travel.

The Ford struck an eastbound 2020 Toyota Corolla, driven by Lopez, head on. The Toyota was then struck in the rear by a 2008 Honda Civic.

Lopez, and the unidentified rear passenger, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Positive identification for the rear passenger is pending.

The front seat passenger in the Toyota sustained moderate injuries.

The occupants of the Ford and the Honda all sustained moderate injuries and seat belt usage is unknown at this time. Toxicology samples were obtained from the known drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

The 18-wheeler is described as a yellow tractor with a refrigerated box trailer and HLB480175 on the side. The 18-wheeler was last seen traveling west on I-10 near mile marker 34. Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2511.

Troop D has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 4 deaths in 2022.