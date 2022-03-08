Regional Infusion Center to close; Here’s how to get treatment after

As COVID-19 cases in Southeast Texas continue to decline, the Regional Infusion Center serving Orange, Jefferson, Hardin and Jasper counties will close this week.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said the move to close on Friday was made by the state following low utilization rate at the center on Eastex Freeway in Beaumont that opened in August.

Orange County on Friday reported 13 confirmed and 44 probable causes for the week. In comparison, the agency reported 301 new cases for the first week of February.

On Friday, the Port Arthur Health Department was reporting only nine new cases in Mid and South Counties.

Hardin County has also shown a drop in numbers, recently closing the drive-through COVID clinic in Kountze and moving testing and vaccines back to the courthouse annex building.

“We had heard 2-3 weeks ago that this might be happening, with numbers going down,” Branick said. “I’m just very thankful at present our hospitalizations are next to nothing and we’re not seeing serious diseases result from new infections.”

The center administers Sotrovimab, the only of three monoclonal antibody treatments approved for omicron patients.

Branick said they worked with Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to ensure any leftover doses will be distributed to area hospitals and private practices.

“When they close Friday, anyone in need of infusion will be able to get with their health care provider and get a referral for a center that has the treatments,” the county judge added.

As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 38.7 percent of Orange County residents 5 and older are fully vaccinated and 52.8 percent of Jefferson County residents.