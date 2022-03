The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club presented Asia Molina as the February Bridge City Student of the Month. Molina has a 4.3 GPA and plans to attend Lamar University. Pictured are Tim Woolley – BCHS Principal, Chloe Tucker -BCHS Counselor, Mike Kelly-BC Superintendant, Asia-Student, Courtni and Alexis Bertrand-Friends and Meg Brown-Rotary President.