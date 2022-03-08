Check out the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears competition high points

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears Drill Team racked up major awards at an American Dance and Drill Team Competition over the weekend.

The Honey Bears won Double Division I and the American Academic Champions Award.

Team Pom received a Judges Award. Small Jazz received Best in Class.

The duet of Sethnika Hancock and Emilie Hardy received Best in Class, and Soloist Mia Davila captured second runnerup.