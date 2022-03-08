Check out the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears competition high points
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Honey Bears Drill Team racked up major awards at an American Dance and Drill Team Competition over the weekend.
The Honey Bears won Double Division I and the American Academic Champions Award.
Team Pom received a Judges Award. Small Jazz received Best in Class.
The duet of Sethnika Hancock and Emilie Hardy received Best in Class, and Soloist Mia Davila captured second runnerup.