Bobcat golf team nabs BC tourney, Cards notch third

Local golf teams hit the links at the Bridge City Varsity Invitational, at Sunset Grove Country Club, in Orange.

The Orangefield Bobcats came out on top shooting a team total of 339.

Xander Parks led the team shooting a three-over par 74, taking home the 1st place medalist, followed by Lincoln Parks (81), Drew Tran (90), Reese Johnson (94), and Ethan Gunter (107).

Nederland was 2nd with a team total of 350, followed by Bridge City finishing in the 3rd spot with a team total of 351.

Tim Weaver led the Cardinals with a 5 over par 76 to take home the 3rd place medalist, followed by Ethan Oceguera (90), Brayton Tregre (91), Chip Darby (94), and Dane Woolwine (107).