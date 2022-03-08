Bobcat golf team nabs BC tourney, Cards notch third

Published 11:57 pm Tuesday, March 8, 2022

By Van Wade

The Orangefield golf team nabbed first-place at the Bridge City Tournament held at Sunset Grove Country Club. (Photo courtesy Orangefield golf)

Local golf teams hit the links at the Bridge City Varsity Invitational, at Sunset Grove Country Club, in Orange.

The Orangefield Bobcats came out on top shooting a team total of 339.

Xander Parks led the team shooting a three-over par 74, taking home the 1st place medalist, followed by Lincoln Parks (81), Drew Tran (90), Reese Johnson (94), and Ethan Gunter (107).

Nederland was 2nd with a team total of 350, followed by Bridge City finishing in the 3rd spot with a team total of 351.

Tim Weaver led the Cardinals with a 5 over par 76 to take home the 3rd place medalist, followed by Ethan Oceguera (90), Brayton Tregre (91), Chip Darby (94), and Dane Woolwine (107).

More High School Sports

Orangefield Tennis doubles their delight at Vidor tourney

Lady Bear Power Team nets state qualifiers

Lady Mustangs’ T’era Garrett State Power Meet-bound

Diamond baseball squads nail down big wins in tournament action

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar