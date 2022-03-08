Authorities ID 2nd man killed in fatal few days on area waterways

Authorities have released the name of a man who died Sunday after being ejected from a boat.

Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen identified the man as Saul Garza Jr., 35, of Palmview, Texas.

Garza had been living at the mobile home park at Umphrey Park on Pleasure Island for some time while working in the area, according to authorities.

Autopsy results are pending.

Garza had just dropped off two people at the boat ramp at Walter Umphrey State Park near the Causeway Bridge following a fishing trip in Sabine Lake Sunday afternoon. The fishermen were going to back the boat trailer down the ramp.

Authorities believe Garza had drove the boat back out and was turning around when the boat was hit by a wave, tossing him out.

A Good Samaritan on land saw the boat going in circles in the lake and called authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to recover the victim, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division recovered the boat.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also responded to the call. The agency is responsible for investigating all boating accidents in the state with the reports submitted for statistical purposes, TP&W Capt. Ryan Hall said.

Fatal Friday

TOLEDO BEND — Enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Sabine Parish on Friday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the body of Alfred D. Jackson, 52, of Lake Charles, was recovered from Toledo Bend at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

Search and rescue crews from Wildlife and Fisheries, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife received a call at approximately 3 p.m. about two men that were in the water after their vessel sank.

The crews immediately began searching the area.

Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel found the men in the water with one of them still alive.

The survivor was brought to the shore and airlifted to a Shreveport Hospital for severe hypothermia.

Jackson’s body was turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Wildlife and Fisheries is the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.

The men were in a 20-feet vessel when high winds caused high waves that swamped their boat causing it to sink.

Both men were found wearing personal flotation devices.