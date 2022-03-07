West Orange road work planned on Western Avenue
Published 10:49 am Monday, March 7, 2022
West Orange motorists can expect come delays starting today (March 7).
Road construction is beginning on Western Avenue between Irving Street and Albany Street.
Alternating lane closures and uneven travel lanes can be expected.
Expect delays, city officials said, adding motorists should avoid the area if possible.
At this time, West Orange officials do not have an estimated time for when road construction will end.