Waste Management contract extended; $2.58 rate increase per household in Calcasieu

Calcasieu Parish police jurors on Thursday approved a five-year extension of its existing contract with Waste Management of Louisiana to keep providing residential curbside garbage collection and disposal in unincorporated areas.

The extension includes a monthly rate of $19.65 per household, up from $17.07 per household per month. The price is updated annually based on the consumer price index for solid waste and trash collection. The negotiated rate for the 2023 fiscal year is $20.15 per household per month.

Allen Wainwright, Calcasieu Parish public works director, said the monthly rate was increased because of the rising costs of labor, fuel, raw materials and other factors. Changes in how residents purchase goods have also led to a 20-40 percent increase in waste, he said.

“That’s driven by people ordering more items online that are delivered in boxes,” Wainwright said. “Most waste is thrown away each day.”

Despite the rate increase, the parish negotiated a good deal for residential garbage collection, Wainwright said.

Calcasieu Parish pays for residential garbage collection in unincorporated areas of Wards 2-8, Wainwright said. That service is paid for directly by a parishwide 1.5 cent sales tax.