Lady Bobcats, Mustangs shine in softball tourney play

Area softball teams got in a lot of tournament action over the weekend as they prepared for District 22-4A play, which cranks up this week.

CLEVELAND – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats finished the Cleveland Rotary Tournament as silver bracket champions going 4-2 on the weekend.

Game 1: Win vs. Humble 15-0

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound pitching 4 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts.

Harleigh Rawls and Madison Hughes led the offense with 3 hits and 2 RBIs apiece. Curphey had 2 hits with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Rylee Dougay had 2 walks with 3 runs scored. Joli Ponfick had a hit, with 2 RBIS and 2 runs scored. Alysen Vincent had an RBI and a run scored. Paris Becker tallied 2 hits with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Abby Broussard had a hit with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Game 2: Loss vs. Caney Creek 6-1

Abigail Curphey gave up 3 earned runs in the loss on 8 hits and 7 strikeouts.

Harleigh Rawls had 2 hits, including a double and a home run. Greenlea Oldham and Alysen Vincent both added hits.

Game 3: Loss vs. Shepherd 3-0

Abigail Curphey gave up no earned runs in the loss giving up 3 hits, no walks and 6 strikeouts.

Joli Ponfick and Harleigh Rawls both had hits.

Game 4: Win vs. Cleveland 5-2

Curphey got the win on the mound giving up no hits, with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts through 4 innings.

Joli Ponfick had a double and a run scored. Paris Becker had an RBI and a run scored. Ryleigh Clarke had a walk and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Greenlea Oldham had a single with 2 RBIs.

Game 5: Win vs. Tarkington 16-3

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound giving up 1 earned run on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts through 4 innings.

Abigail Curphey had a double, a walk, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Madison Hughes had a walk and a run scored. Joli Ponfick had a walk, a single and 3 runs scored. Alysen Vincent had 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Paris Becker had 2 singles, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Abby Broussard had a single with 2 RBIs. Harleigh Rawls added a homerun, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Greenlea Oldham had 2 hits, including a triple, 3 RBIs and a run scored.

Game 6: Win vs. Coldspring 6-0

Abigail Curphey finished strong in the last game tossing a 2 hit shutout with 6 strikeouts through 4 innings.

Rylee Dougay had a walk and a run scored. Abigail Curphey had a walk and an RBI. Madison Hughes added a double with a run scored. Joli Ponfick had a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Abby Broussard added a single. Harleigh Rawls had a single, a walk and 2 runs scored.

The Lady Bobcats finish preseason games and tournament play 12-8 and open district this Tuesday vs. Vidor.

* * *

WO-S girls

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs went 5-1 to capture third-place at their very own WO-S Spring Classic over the weekend.

The Lady Mustangs have rattled ff seven wins in their last 10 games.

The Lady Mustangs had a great start to the tourney.

In the first game the Lady Mustangs defeated West Brook JV 10-1. Nataleigh Sims walked three times, stole two bases and had two RBI. Tashianna Williams went 1-for-1 with three RBI, Soleil Smith drew a walk and had two RBI. The Lady Mustangs drew a season high 13 walks as a team.

In the second game the Lady Mustangs defeated Kelly 7-4. Katie Hogg went 2-for-2 with a triple and had three RBI, Laila Mims laid down a great bunt on a squeeze play to drive in a run. Laila Rhodes went 2-for- 2 with two RBI. Rayven Gales went 1-for-1 and had three stolen base.

* * *

LC-M girls

BRIDGE CITY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears competed in the Bridge City Lady Cardinal Classic, getting five games in.

The Lady Bears fell to Port Neches-Groves 7-1 in their opener Thursday and bounced back to defeat Lufkin Hudson 8-3. On Friday, the Lady Bears dropped tight decisions, falling to Lufkin Hudson 7-5 and to PN-G 3-0. On Saturday they ended up with a 1-1 tie against the host Lady Cardinals.