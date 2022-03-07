Lady Bobcats, Mustangs shine in softball tourney play

Published 8:54 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Van Wade

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs captured third-place in their Lady Mustang Softball Classic over the weekend. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

Area softball teams got in a lot of tournament action over the weekend as they prepared for District 22-4A play, which cranks up this week.

CLEVELAND – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats finished the Cleveland Rotary Tournament as silver bracket champions going 4-2 on the weekend.

Game 1: Win vs. Humble 15-0

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound pitching 4 shutout innings with 7 strikeouts.

Harleigh Rawls and Madison Hughes led the offense with 3 hits and 2 RBIs apiece. Curphey had 2 hits with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Rylee Dougay had 2 walks with 3 runs scored. Joli Ponfick had a hit, with 2 RBIS and 2 runs scored. Alysen Vincent had an RBI and a run scored. Paris Becker tallied 2 hits with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Abby Broussard had a hit with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Game 2: Loss vs. Caney Creek 6-1

Abigail Curphey gave up 3 earned runs in the loss on 8 hits and 7 strikeouts.

Harleigh Rawls had 2 hits, including a double and a home run. Greenlea Oldham and Alysen Vincent both added hits.

Game 3: Loss vs. Shepherd 3-0

Abigail Curphey gave up no earned runs in the loss giving up 3 hits, no walks and 6 strikeouts.

Joli Ponfick and Harleigh Rawls both had hits.

Game 4: Win vs. Cleveland 5-2

Curphey got the win on the mound giving up no hits, with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts through 4 innings.

Joli Ponfick had a double and a run scored. Paris Becker had an RBI and a run scored. Ryleigh Clarke had a walk and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Greenlea Oldham had a single with 2 RBIs.

Game 5: Win vs. Tarkington 16-3

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound giving up 1 earned run on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts through 4 innings.

Abigail Curphey had a double, a walk, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Madison Hughes had a walk and a run scored. Joli Ponfick had a walk, a single and 3 runs scored. Alysen Vincent had 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Paris Becker had 2 singles, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Abby Broussard had a single with 2 RBIs. Harleigh Rawls added a homerun, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Greenlea Oldham had 2 hits, including a triple, 3 RBIs and a run scored.

Game 6: Win vs. Coldspring 6-0

Abigail Curphey finished strong in the last game tossing a 2 hit shutout with 6 strikeouts through 4 innings.

Rylee Dougay had a walk and a run scored. Abigail Curphey had a walk and an RBI. Madison Hughes added a double with a run scored. Joli Ponfick had a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Abby Broussard added a single. Harleigh Rawls had a single, a walk and 2 runs scored.

The Lady Bobcats finish preseason games and tournament play 12-8 and open district this Tuesday vs. Vidor.

* * *

WO-S girls

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs went 5-1 to capture third-place at their very own WO-S Spring Classic over the weekend.

The Lady Mustangs have rattled ff seven wins in their last 10 games.

The Lady Mustangs had a great start to the tourney.

In the first game the Lady Mustangs defeated West Brook JV 10-1. Nataleigh Sims walked three times, stole two bases and had two RBI. Tashianna Williams went 1-for-1 with three RBI, Soleil Smith drew a walk and had two RBI. The Lady Mustangs drew a season high 13 walks as a team.

In the second game the Lady Mustangs defeated Kelly 7-4. Katie Hogg went 2-for-2 with a triple and had three RBI, Laila Mims laid down a great bunt on a squeeze play to drive in a run. Laila Rhodes went 2-for- 2 with two RBI. Rayven Gales went 1-for-1 and had three stolen base.

* * *

LC-M girls

BRIDGE CITY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears competed in the Bridge City Lady Cardinal Classic, getting five games in.

The Lady Bears fell to Port Neches-Groves 7-1 in their opener Thursday and bounced back to defeat Lufkin Hudson 8-3. On Friday, the Lady Bears dropped tight decisions, falling to Lufkin Hudson 7-5 and to PN-G 3-0. On Saturday they ended up with a 1-1 tie against the host Lady Cardinals.

More High School Sports

Diamond baseball squads nail down big wins in tournament action

Big outings for local tracksters at Raider Relays, results

Lady Bears crush the “comp” at Nederland tourney; Dileo wins fifth straight event

Lady Pirates lift their way to Regional Power title

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar