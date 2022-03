The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Girls Powerlifting Team had a successful regional meet in Bay City.

Every lifter was able to post a total.

Chloe Jacob placed first and Evelyn Aldaco finished second in their weight classes.

Aubbrey Trahan, Evelyn Aldaco, and Chloe Jacob each qualified to compete in the 4A Large School State Powerlifting Meet in Corpus Christi.