BBQ drive-through eyes Orange opening, hiring for chef & manager

Stan Floyd knows what it takes to run a long-time successful business.

Now he is adding to his entrepreneurial endeavors by opening Swamp Mans BBQ drive through, which will allow customers to enjoy their meals while enjoying a show — watching live alligators.

The restaurant will open in May at 108 E. Lutcher Drive in Orange.

“I have family recipes that I will incorporate into the menu,” said Floyd, president of American Airboats corporation. “I am looking for a master chef who will run the kitchen. When they submit their resume, I would like for them to submit the recipes they would like to create here, as well.”

Floyd said is also looking for a manager for the restaurant.

“I run American Airboats tours and Cypress Lake R.V. park,” he said. “I need help at the restaurant as I run a company that manufactures airboats as well as provides swamp tours. People love being close to alligators.”

Floyd said his passion for airboats led him to sell his horse and tackle to buy his first boat.

“It was like magic,” he said. “I was this 14-year-old kid and my friend’s dad agreed to take me out on a Sunday morning to spend the day on his boat. He told me to meet him at 6 a.m. and I am sure I was there by 5.”

The idea to open a BBQ drive through that gives the public the opportunity to enjoy alligators as soon as they enter Texas.

To submit a resume, email monica@americanairboats.com.

— By Sierra Kondos, Special to The Leader