Lady Pirates lift their way to Regional Power title

Published 10:30 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Van Wade

The Vidor Lady Pirates lifted their way to the Regional Powerlifting Team title. (Photo courtesy Vidor ISD)

The Vidor Lady Pirates Powerlifting Team came home with the Regional Powerlifting Team title.

As a team the Lady Pirates scored 53 Points and are the Region 4 Division 2 Regional Champions!

Coach Rodney Burks received the Outstanding Coach Award!

Here are the results from the Lady Pirates’ tremendous showing:

Camryn Barragan, Regional Champion, State Qualifier, Outstanding Squat Award, Outstanding Lifter on the Light Platform.

Sage Grooms, Regional Champion, State Qualifier, Outstanding Deadlift Award, & Outstanding Lifter on the Heavy Platform.

Emma Dycus, Regional Champion & State Qualifier & Outstanding Bench Press Award.

Ellis Prudhome, Regional Champion & State Qualifier.

Katherine Aguirre, Regional Champion & State Qualifier.

Silvia Botello, 2nd Place State Qualifier.

Marissa Caskey, 2nd Place State Qualifier.

Olivia McWherter, 3rd Place State Qualifier.

Brianna Williams, 3rd Place.

Madison Watson, 5th Place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More High School Sports

Big outings for local tracksters at Raider Relays, results

Lady Bears crush the “comp” at Nederland tourney; Dileo wins fifth straight event

PHOTOS ON THE DIAMOND – West Orange-Stark, Bridge City host diamond tournament action

2022 All-Orange Leader Girls Basketball Team loaded with talent

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar