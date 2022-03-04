Lady Pirates lift their way to Regional Power title
Published 10:30 pm Friday, March 4, 2022
The Vidor Lady Pirates Powerlifting Team came home with the Regional Powerlifting Team title.
As a team the Lady Pirates scored 53 Points and are the Region 4 Division 2 Regional Champions!
Coach Rodney Burks received the Outstanding Coach Award!
Here are the results from the Lady Pirates’ tremendous showing:
Camryn Barragan, Regional Champion, State Qualifier, Outstanding Squat Award, Outstanding Lifter on the Light Platform.
Sage Grooms, Regional Champion, State Qualifier, Outstanding Deadlift Award, & Outstanding Lifter on the Heavy Platform.
Emma Dycus, Regional Champion & State Qualifier & Outstanding Bench Press Award.
Ellis Prudhome, Regional Champion & State Qualifier.
Katherine Aguirre, Regional Champion & State Qualifier.
Silvia Botello, 2nd Place State Qualifier.
Marissa Caskey, 2nd Place State Qualifier.
Olivia McWherter, 3rd Place State Qualifier.
Brianna Williams, 3rd Place.
Madison Watson, 5th Place.