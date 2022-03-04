Lady Bears crush the “comp” at Nederland tourney; Dileo wins fifth straight event

Published 10:45 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Van Wade

The LC-M Lady Bear golf team cruised to a 21-stroke win at the Nederland Invitational. (Photo courtesy Lady Bear Golf)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bear golf team not only won the Nederland Lady Bulldog Invitational but won by a dominating 21 strokes.

LC-M shot a team score of 361 to take first place. Port Neches-Groves took second with a 382 while Hamshire-Fannett was third with a 440.

Lamar commit Montana DiLeo won her fifth straight tourney of the season with a round of 74 while Keely Wozniak took second with an 83.  Jaycie Benton finished fifth overall with a 94, Cassie Grizzaffi carded a 110, and Isabella Ihle finished with a 124.

The Lady Bears will tee it up again Monday (3/7) at the Silsbee Lady Tiger Invitational at Silsbee Country Club.

