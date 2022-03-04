Big outings for local tracksters at Raider Relays, results

LUMBERTON – The Lumberton boys and the Vidor girls came away with the team titles at the Lumberton Raider Relays.

The Lumberton boys tallied 161 points, nipping second-place Little Cypress-Mauriceville (147) by 14 while the Lady Pirates finished with 157 points, outdistancing second-place Bridge City (140) by 17 pointers.

Orange County had several dual winners.

On the boys’ side, LC-M’s Amier Washington won both the discus (133-10) and the shot put (47-4).

On the girls side, Bridge City’s Caryss Carpenter was once again a busy camper, storming to first-place finishes in three events. She set a new personal-record in the long jump, going 17-2. She also won the triple jump (34-1) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.24).

LC-M’s Annabelle Fisher remains strong in the distances as she dominated both the 3,200 meters (12:17.83) and the 1,600 meters (5:36.97).

Vidor’s Amelia Wright ran away with both the middle-distances races, winning the 800 meters (2:33.94) and the 400 meters (1:02.32).

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Amier Washington, LC-M, 133-10; 2. Aery, Vidor, 118-0; 3. Reiley, LC-M, 117-3.

Shot put: 1. Amier Washington, LC-M, 47-4; 2. Aery, Vidor, 47-0 1/2; 3. Ragan, Vidor, 41-0 ½..

Long jump: 1. Fuselier, Lumberton, 21-3; 2. Baltrip, Silsbee, 21-0; 3. Garlaska, Bridge City, 20-2 ½.

High jump: 1. Ben Elliott, LC-M, 6-2; 2. Debose, Vidor, 6-2; 3. Melvo, H-J, 6-1.

Triple jump: 1. Baltrip, Silsbee, 42-7 ½; 2. Carson Peet, LC-M, 42-5 ¼; 3. Garlaska, Bridge City, 41-7 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City, 14-0; 2. Rubio, H-J, 12-0; 3. Dwight Davis, LC-M, 11-6.

3,200 meters: Waldrip, Lumberton, 10:31.35; 2. Kai Reed, Vidor, 10:32.46; 3. Healy, Vidor, 11:01.31.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 43.29; 2. LC-M 43.92; 3. Bridge City 45.16.

800 meters: London Jessie, Silsbee, 2:09.54; 2. Tucker, Lumberton, 2:12.34; 3. Kieffer Reed, LC-M, 2:13.81.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Cole Mason, Lumberton, 16.73; 2. Dubose, Vidor, 16.8; 3. Isaiah Picard, LC-M, 17.43.

100 meters: Jonathan Melvo, H-J, 10.8; 2. Ashton Landry, LC-M, 11.07; 3. Raydrian Baltrip, Silsbee, 11.2.

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 1:33.44; 2. LC-M 1:36.08; 3. Vidor 1:37.31.

400 meters: Eli Cowart, Lumberton, 52.12; 2. Gardenhire, 55.26; 3. London Jessie, Silsbee, 55.35.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Cole Mason, Lumberton, 44.54; 2 (t.) . Moree, Vidor, 46.3; Billy Perry, Lumberton 46.3.

200 meters: 1. Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 22.57; 2. Isaiah Melvo, H-J, 23.06; 3. Landon Radford, Lumberton, 23.79.

1,600 meters: 1. Fawcett, Vidor, 4:59; 2. Healy, Vidor, 5:07; 3. Kieffer Reed, LC-M, 5:14.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 3:37.61; 2. Vidor 3:41.38; 3. LC-M 3:55.91.

Team standings: 1. Lumberton 161; 2. LC-M 147; 3. Vidor 128; 4. Hardin-Jefferson 55; 5. Bridge City 50; 6. Silsbee 45.

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Sherman, Vidor, 91-10; 2. Cunningham, Bridge City, 85-7; 3. Powell, Vidor, 85.5.

Shot put: 1. Joseph, LC-M, 34-2; 2. Cunningham, Bridge City, 30-11; 3. Sells, Kountze, 29-1.

Long jump: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 17-2; 2. Morgan Louvier, Bridge City, 15-5 ½; 3. Petree, Bridge City, 14-9.

High jump: 1. Stephenson, Vidor, 5-3; 2. Lee, Vidor, 5-2; 3. Hawkins, H-J, 5-2.

Triple jump: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 34-1; 2. Lee, Vidor, 34-0 ¾; 3. Rodriguez, Vidor, 33-3.

Pole vault: Louvier, Bridge City, 9-9; 2. Clark, Bridge City, 9-9; 3. Fitzhugh, LC-M, 7-6.

3,200 meters: Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 12:17.83; 2. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 13:13.01; 3. Uribe, Silsbee, 13:21.47.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 51.89; 2. Bridge City, 51.99; 3. Silsbee 52.45.

800 meters: 1. Amelia Wright, Vidor, 2:33.94; 2. Mia Robin, Vidor, 2:39.87; 3. Raema Lyda, Bridge City, 2:39.87.

400 meters: 1. Amelia Wright, Vidor, 1:02.32; 2. Rodriguez, Vidor, 1:05.05; 3. Stimpson, Silsbee, 1:06.97.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City, 16.24; 2. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 17.54; 3. Jaycee Ogden, Lumberton, 17.88.

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 1:51.71; 2. Kountze 1:55.74; 3. Bridge City 1:56.74.

100 meters: Amya Barefield, H-J, 11.99; 2. Jada Skipper, Kountze, 13.08; 3. Emma Pressley, Lumberton, 13.39.

300-meter-hurdles: 1. DeAsia Tippins, LC-M, 51.7; 2. Jaycee Ogden, Lumberton, 54.36; 3. Kelina Martin, Silsbee, 55.5.

200 meters: 1. Ana Mae Holeman, Lumberton, 26.95; 2. Collier, Vidor, 27.4; 3. Robinson, LC-M 27.82.

1,600 meters: 1. Annabelle Fisher, LC-M, 5:36.97; 2. Taylor Bull, LC-M, 6:02.39; 3. Kennady Davis, Lumberton, 6:12.85.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Vidor 4:20.36; 2. LC-M 4:37.29; 3. Bridge City, 4:53.12.

Team standings: 1. Vidor 157; 2. Bridge City 140; 3. LC-M 99; 4. Lumberton 96; 5. Kountze 48; 6. Silsbee 39; 7. Hardin-Jefferson 18.

Ofield girls

CROSBY – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats competed at Crosby against some big schools that allowed us to PR in multiple events. Here is how the Lady Bobcats fared:

Discus: 6th Cadence Harrelson

Long Jump: Carly Fisher 15′ 2 1/2″ (PR)

Triple Jump: 2nd Draven Crochet 33′ 6″, 4th Mackenzie Haley

3200: 6th Kadee English

4×1: 5th- Faith Burnett, Brekin Potter, Mackenzie Haley, Natalie Black

100H: 5th Kennedy Thibodeaux, 6th Shelby Sonnier

4×2: 5th- Draven Crochet, Faith Burnett, Mackenzie Haley, Natalie Black

400: 2nd Emily Jeane 64.43 (PR)

300H: 2nd Mackenzie Haley, 5th Audrey Sonnier (PR)

200: 4th Faith Burnett, 5th Carly Fisher (PR)

4×4: 5th Emily Jeane, Draven Crochet, Cadence Harrelson, Carly Fisher