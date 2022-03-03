Southeast Texas prep track leaders, see where Orange County athletes lead

After a couple weeks into the Southeast Texas high school track season, several Orange County performers find themselves among the leaders in the area, see where they stand after the last couple weeks:

DISCUS — Girls: Jaliah Hawthorne, Orangefield (senior), 112-9; Boys: Gabe Lopez, Nederland (senior), 145-8.5.

SHOT PUT — Girls: Chrissy Joseph, LC-Mauriceville (junior), 36-0; Boys: Amier Washington, LC-Mauriceville (junior), 45-6.

HIGH JUMP — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (senior) and Jaden Lee, Vidor (junior), 5-3; Boys: Bryce Dubose, Vidor, and Dane Villadsen (sophomore), 6-0.

LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (senior), 18-7.75; Boys: Joshua Onuroah, Beaumont Kelly (senior), 21-7.5

TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (senior), 40-9.5; Boys: Sir Zollocofer, Beaumont United (senior), 44-6.5.

POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City (junior), 9-0; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City (senior), 15-0.

100 METERS — Girls: Amya Barefield, Hardin-Jefferson (sophomore), 11.86; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 10.7 hand-held (which converts to 10.925 in fully automatic time).

200 METERS — Girls: Ramiah Rogers, Beaumont West Brook (sophomore), 27.47; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 22.03.

400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG (senior), 55.72; Boys: Eli Cowart, Lumberton (junior), 52.12.

800 METERS — Girls: Christine La Fleur, Beaumont West Brook (freshman), 2:27.41; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 1:58.2.

1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, LC-Mauriceville (junior), 5:51.36; Boys: Beau Waldrop, (junior), 5:02.68.

3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (junior), 12:14.81; Boys: Kai Reed, Vidor (senior), 10:59.94.

100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Caryss Carpenter Bridge City (senior), 16.01.

110-METER HURDLES — Boys: John Sanderson, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), 13.76.

300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Ryleigh Duhon, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), 53.90; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton (junior), 40.10.

400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont West Brook (Char’Mya Smith, Sarai Gambles, Ja’Khalan Green, Christina Edwards), 50.22; Boys: Port Arthur Memorial (Jahmar Sanders, Jalani Chevalier, Ilijah Williams, Antoine Collins), 42.00.

800-METER RELAY — Girls: Port Neches-Groves, (), 1:49.23; Boys: Beaumont West Brook, (Johnny Banks, Patrick Brown, Michael Collins, Travis Frederick) 1:32.90.

1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont West Brook (Char’Mya Smith, Ashlyn Lane, Sarai Gambles, Ja’Khalan Green), 4:18.78; Boys: Lumberton, (), 3:34.65.