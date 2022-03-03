PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield FFA students enjoy Ricebelt District Convention

Published 12:16 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy OFISD)

Orangefield FFA Officers, as well as a few members, attended the Ricebelt District Convention in Tarkington, where their very own Blaine Lenard ran for District Officer for the upcoming year. The voting delegates watched speeches for the contestants running for District Office, as well as Area office and even watched District Talent teams compete and voted for those that who represent the Ricebelt District.

More News

Chris Sowell reacts to Orange County Commissioners election win while in an ambulance

Municipal Utility District answers questions about insurance offerings coming in Mauriceville mail

Bridge City High student council standouts earn scholarship money

Vidor Rotary Club Students of the Month named

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar