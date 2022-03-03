PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield FFA students enjoy Ricebelt District Convention
Published 12:16 am Thursday, March 3, 2022
Orangefield FFA Officers, as well as a few members, attended the Ricebelt District Convention in Tarkington, where their very own Blaine Lenard ran for District Officer for the upcoming year. The voting delegates watched speeches for the contestants running for District Office, as well as Area office and even watched District Talent teams compete and voted for those that who represent the Ricebelt District.