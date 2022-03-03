Municipal Utility District answers questions about insurance offerings coming in Mauriceville mail

Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Mauriceville Municipal Utility District office was completed in September of 2019.

MAURICEVILLE — The Mauriceville Municipal Utility District released a notice regarding concerns from their customers about letters they have received from the mail from companies such as American Water Resources of Texas offering insurance on Mauriceville MUD homeowner’s service lines.

The Mauriceville MUD office said these letters are part of a “clever marketing method that has proved to be confusing.”

Additionally, the Mauriceville MUD office said they are not associated with American Water Resources of Texas or any other company offering these services.
The water and wastewater lines in the Mauriceville MUD district are maintained, serviced and repaired by MUD employees for no extra cost to their customers, according to the notice.

The service lines referenced in the letters are the lines from the water meter to the residence, which is the customer/homeowner’s responsibility.

For more information call Mauriceville MUD at 409-745-4882.

— By Tim Cohrs of The Orange Leader

