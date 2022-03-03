LC-M soccer units battled it out with Lumberton

LITTLE CYPRESS – The LC-M Lady Bear Soccer took on a solid Lady Raider team Tuesday night at Bear Stadium and came up short 7-0.

Offensively, the Lady Bears kept Lumberton on their toes all night and had many shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net.

After some much needed rest on Friday this week, the Lady Bears will be back on the pitch for Senior Night next Tuesday, March 8, against Bridge City. The Lady Bears are sitting in 2nd place, 8-2 in district, and 13-6-1 overall.

LC-M boys

LUMBERTON – The LC-M Bears played a hard fought aggressive game last night against Lumberton but came up short with a 2-1 loss. Justin Rainey scored the Bears goal with an assist from David Jordan.

Varsity moves to 6-3-1 in district.

JV also played a great game against Lumberton but came up short with a 1-0 loss.

Great team work by both teams.

The Bears have a Bye this Friday but Varsity will be back on the field at Bear Stadium next Tuesday against Bridge City.