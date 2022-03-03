Check out W.H. Stark House Spring Break STEAM Kit pick up plan for your young children

Published 12:17 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Orange Leader

Looking for some spring break fun?

Join The W.H. Stark House as organizers take an interactive look at history through hands-on activities based in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

These FREE take home kits are designed for young learners ages 2 – 7.

STEAM Kits are FREE, but registration is required. Sign up today and drive through to pick yours up March 11 from 10-11 a.m. at The W.H. Stark House.

Please note that this kit uses balloons for each activity, so these materials are not appropriate for anyone with a latex allergy.

For more information and to register visit, https://whstarkhouse.org/programs/.

