Check out W.H. Stark House Spring Break STEAM Kit pick up plan for your young children

Looking for some spring break fun?

Join The W.H. Stark House as organizers take an interactive look at history through hands-on activities based in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).

These FREE take home kits are designed for young learners ages 2 – 7.

STEAM Kits are FREE, but registration is required. Sign up today and drive through to pick yours up March 11 from 10-11 a.m. at The W.H. Stark House.

Please note that this kit uses balloons for each activity, so these materials are not appropriate for anyone with a latex allergy.

For more information and to register visit, https://whstarkhouse.org/programs/.