Bridge City High student council standouts earn scholarship money

BRIDGE CITY — Three Bridge City High School students came home with scholarship money as they won at the TASC Sweepstakes, which honors the best student councils across the state.

The D17 Scholarship winners included Student Body President Kinley Dupuis ($800), Student Body Treasurer Ethan Oceguera ($700) and Student Body Vice President Briana Zuniga ($600).

Bridge City High School leaders said they are proud of the students’ leadership each day.