LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears nabbed a nice home win Tuesday night, defeating Beaumont Kelly 4-1 in non-district baseball action at Gibbens Field.

Ashton Landry got the win on the hill for the Bears.

Cameron Bilbo had a double and drove in three runs. Gunner Johnson drove in a run and scored one and Gage Griffith was 1-for-3 and scored a run.