Bear golf unit competes at Nederland Bulldog Invitational

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bear Golf team hit the links at the Nederland Bulldogs Varsity Invitational.

Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur was the host course for this year’s tournament.

The Bears posted a team score of 389 to finish fifth overall in the 8-team field. Will Van Pelt led LCM with a round of 89 followed by Gavin Laffitte (90), Lance Hodgkinson (104), Jacob Johnson (112), and Caleb Hamilton (150).

The Bears will be back on the course Monday (3/7) when they play in the Bridge City Cardinal Invitational at Sunset Grove Country Club in Orange.