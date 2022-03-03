Bear golf unit competes at Nederland Bulldog Invitational

Published 12:04 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Van Wade

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bear Golf team hit the links at the Nederland Bulldogs Varsity Invitational.

Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Port Arthur was the host course for this year’s tournament.

The Bears posted a team score of 389 to finish fifth overall in the 8-team field.  Will Van Pelt led LCM with a round of 89 followed by Gavin Laffitte (90), Lance Hodgkinson (104), Jacob Johnson (112), and Caleb Hamilton (150).

The Bears will be back on the course Monday (3/7) when they play in the Bridge City Cardinal Invitational at Sunset Grove Country Club in Orange.

More High School Sports

2022 All-Orange Leader Girls Basketball Team loaded with talent

Lady Bear Washburn not your ‘average’ freshman, earns All-Leader Team MVP honors

Southeast Texas prep track leaders, see where Orange County athletes lead

Bobcat golf team excels in Paine Invitational

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar