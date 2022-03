The Orangefield Varsity boys golf team brought home second place in the Larry Paine Invitational, sponsored by Beaumont ISD, at Henry Homberg golf course in Tyrrell Park of Beaumont.

Xander Parks was the 1st place medalist, shooting a 1 over par,73. Lincoln Parks was the 2nd place medalist, shooting a 77. The rest of the team consisted of Drew Tran (95), Ethan Gunter (96), and Brayden Burgess (96).