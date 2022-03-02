West Orange-Cove, Bridge City school district set important dates for 2022-23

Area parents can get an early look at their children’s school schedules for the next academic year.

The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the 2022/23 school calendar at the Feb. 28 board meeting.

The first day of classes begins Aug. 10, and the last day of school and graduation is May 26, 2023.

For more information visit woccisd.net/apps/news.

Bridge City

At the Bridge City Independent School District board meeting Feb. 14, the 2022-23 district calendar was approved.

Bridge City ISD starts the 2022-23 academic year Aug. 10 and concludes the academic year May 25, 2023.

For more information, visit bridgecityisd.org.