Check out the awards won by Orangefield Junior High Student Council at Spring Convention
Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Orangefield Junior High Student Council members attended the TASC District 17 Spring Convention Monday.
The OJH Student Council received four awards for this year’s projects in Community Service, Pride & Patriotism, Energy & Environment and DASH.
Students participated in ice breakers and table talks, where they exchanged project ideas with other councils.
They also attended a presentation by keynote speaker, Liz Plachta, co-founder of Ruby’s Rainbow.