Check out Orange County March 1 primary results

Orange County voters turned out Tuesday, and through early voting, for the March 1 Republican and Democratic primary.

The Orange County Elections Administration sent out Election Day and Final Results to the media at approximately 11:27 p.m. Tuesday.

The results for local contested elections include Chris Sowell coming out on top in the race for Republican County Commissioner, Pct. 2.

He finished with 1,698 votes (60 percent), followed by Matt Chandler (13 percent), Robert “Robby” Lunsford (11 percent), Shawn Hare (10 percent) and Jude Graffagnino (6 percent).

The Republican Justice of the Peace Pct 3 race was between Joy Dubose-Simonton (1,413 votes/52.8 percent) and Candice Conroy Steele (1,263 votes/47.2 percent).

Democrat U.S. Rep. District 14 was between Mikal Williams (684 votes, 51.78 percent) and Eugene Howard (647 votes/48.22 percent).