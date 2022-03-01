Say hello to Johnna Smith, Bridge City Elementary’s appreciated campus presence

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bridge City Elementary recently celebrated counselor Johnna Smith. (Photo courtesy BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Elementary celebrated incredible counselor Johnna Smith for Counselor’s Week.

School leaders say Smith is a gift to everyone at the school: students, parents, staff and administrators.

She is known for having a smile on her face and is always patient, kind and very positive, willing to help anyone at any time.

“BCE is deeply grateful for her each and every day,” a school release said

More News

Orange Depot hosting author, celebration of 5-year European residential adventure

PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Booster Club providing championship support

PHOTO FEATURE — Honey Bear drill team excels at Crowd Pleasers

PHOTO FEATURE — Lamar State looks for future Gators at Youth Career Expo

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar