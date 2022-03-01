Say hello to Johnna Smith, Bridge City Elementary’s appreciated campus presence
Published 12:14 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Elementary celebrated incredible counselor Johnna Smith for Counselor’s Week.
School leaders say Smith is a gift to everyone at the school: students, parents, staff and administrators.
She is known for having a smile on her face and is always patient, kind and very positive, willing to help anyone at any time.
“BCE is deeply grateful for her each and every day,” a school release said