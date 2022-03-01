PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Booster Club providing championship support

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Stacey Brister presented the LC-M All-Sports Booster Club a certificate of appreciation at a recent school board meeting.

The LC-M Booster Club has really took off, sparked by Athletic Director Eric Peevey, and has been tremendous at organizing events, getting concession stands lined up and ready to go, and supporting all of the athletic seasons on their social media page.