Games galore as WO-S, BC host tournaments, schedules

West Orange-Stark High School and Bridge City High School will be hopping with diamond action Thursday through Saturday.

WO-S baseball will be hosting the Certa-Bearden Classic. WoO-S softball will be welcoming everyone to the Lady Mustang Softball Classic while Bridge City will host the Lady Cardinal Softball Classic.

At the Certa-Bearden Tournament Thursday games will pit Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Buna ()noon), Jasper vs. Buna (2:30 p.m.) and WO-S vs. Beaumont United (5 p.m.).

Games Thursday will be Jasper vs. LC-M (1 p.m.), Beaumont United vs. Buna (3:30 p.m.) and WO-S vs. Buna (6 p.m.).

Games Saturday will include LC-M vs, Beaumont United (1 p.m.), Jasper vs. Beaumont United (3:30 p.m.) and WO-S vs. Jasper (6 p.m.).

The Bridge City Lady Cardinal Softball Classic will take place Thursday through Saturday at Lady Cardinal Field.

Games Thursday will pit PN-G vs. LC-M (10 a.m.), Hudson vs. LC-M (noon), Bridge City vs. Hudson (2 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. PN-G (4 p.m.).

Games Friday includes Bridge City vs. PN-G (10 a.m.), Hudson vs. LC-M (noon), PN-G vs. LC-M (2 p.m.) and Bridge City vs. Hudson (4 p.m.).

Games Saturday will pit PN-G vs. Hudson (10 a.m.) and Bridge City vs. LC-M (noon).

The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustang Classic Tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday at Lady Mustang Field.

Game Thursday include Beaumont United vs. West Brook JV (8 a.m.), Beaumont United vs. Buna (9:30 a.m.), WO-S vs. West Brook JV (11 a.m.), Buna vs. Deweyville (12:30 p.m.), WO-S vs. Kelly (2 p.m.), East Chambers vs. Deweyville (3:30 p.m.), Colmesneil vs. East Chambers (5 p.m.) and Colmesneil vs. Kelly (6:30 p.m.).

Games Friday will include West Brook JV vs. Deweyville (8 a.m.), West Brook JV vs. Buna (9:30 a.m.), Beaumont United vs. Deweyville (11 a.m.), East Chambers vs. Kelly (12:30 p.m.), Beaumont United vs. Kelly (2 p.m.), WO-S vs. Colmesneil (3:30 p.m.), Buna vs. Colmesneil (5 p.m.), and WO-S vs. East Chambers (6:30 p.m.).

Games will begin again on Saturday at 8 a.m. and will conclude with the Championship Game at 5 p.m.