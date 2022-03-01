Curphey, Lady Bobcats hold off Lady Pirates

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Deweyville Lady Pirates in non-district softball action 4-3 Tuesday night.

Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound going the full seven innings and giving up two earned runs with nine strikeouts.

Harleigh Rawls led the offense with a single, a double, two RBI and a run scored. Joli Ponfick had a hit, a run scored, and a walk. Curphey had two hits and a run scored. Paris Becker and Abby Broussard both had hits.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 8-6 on the year and travel to the Cleveland Rotary tournament this Thursday.