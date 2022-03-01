Bears battle hard against powerful Houston Washington in regional quarters

BAYTOWN – Battling a powerful Houston Washington squad throughout, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears saw a wonderful season come to an end Tuesday night as they fell to the Eagles 89-65 in Class 4A Region III regional quarterfinal playoff action at Lee College,

The Eagles (29-4) outscored the Bears (24-12) in every quarter as LC-M was forced to play catch-up most of the night.

Ben Elliott led the Bear arsenal with 22 points. Alantheon Winn poured in 20 points. LC-M got a double-double from post Miguel Molina, who notched 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds while Da’Marion Morris added eight points.

The Bears couldn’t solve the Eagles’ Kennrth Lewis, who exploded for 40 points. Andre Walker and Chris McDermott added 18 points apiece for Washington.

Washington led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was a scorefest with the Eagles outscoring the Bears 28-22 to grab a 45-32 lead at the half.

The Bears were hanging tough but the Eagles outscored them 23-17 in the third quarter to lead 68-49 heading to the fourth.

Washington finished the game by outpointing the Bears 21-16 in the last eight minutes to capture the 24-point win.