Lady Cats go 3-1 in Kountze tourney

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats went 3-1 in the Kountze tournament this weekend before weather cancelled Saturday games.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Deweyville, Evadale and Port Arthur Memorial.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Deweyville 10-3. Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound giving up two earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts. Curphey also collected two hits and had two RBI. Madison Hughes had a hit with an RBI. Paris Becker had a hit with an RBI and a run scored. Abby Broussard had a double with two RBI and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls collected two hits that included a double and a homerun.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Evadale 7-3 as Curphey notched her second win one of the weekend giving up two earned runs with eight strikeouts in four innings. Madison Hughes had a hit with two RBI. Joli Ponfick had two hits including a double with a run scored. Abby Broussard had a hit with two RBI and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls collected her second homerun of the weekend and season and had two RBI and three runs scored.

The Lady Bobcats defeated Port Arthur Memorial 16-3 as Curphey collected her third win of the weekend. Curphey had a hit with three RBI.

The Lady Bobcats have a record of 7-6 and were at home vs. Deweyville Tuesday.