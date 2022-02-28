Lady Bears bolt past Vidor for season sweep

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears took on the Vidor Lady Pirates for the second time this year and successfully swept them for the season.

Despite facing many obstacles, including the cold and rain, the Bears focused on the task at hand and worked together as a team to make this accomplishment happen. After an aggressive first half and the Lady Bears being held to two goals at the half, their fans helped lift the Bears’ spirits and they were able to find the back of the net three more times before the end of regulation.

Defense for the Lady Bears, led by Matalyn Hill in goal, worked together all night to contain the Pirate offense and only allowed one goal on the night. The combined efforts of the back line made up of Loren Rodriguez, Sydney Guidry, Kaylee Potter, and Evelyn Mares kept the Pirates at bay; while Sarah Hormell, Mallory Dollar, and Brooklyn Leonard cleaned up the middle and pushed the ball back to the Lady Bear’s offensive side of the field.

The offense made up of Annabelle Fisher, Maddie McConnell, Mariah Ammons, and Taylor Bull kept constant pressure on the Pirate defense and goalkeeper. Mares, Potter, Hormell, Leonard, and Dollar were able to get in on the action and made excellent passes and took some shots on goal.

Stats on the night for the Lady Bears include Taylor Bull with two goals and a assist, Annabelle Fisher with a goal and a assist, Mariah Ammons with a goal and a assist, and Maddie McConnell with a goal.

The Lady Bears were victorious with a score of 5-1 and they outscored the Pirates 14-2 on the season. ‘The Lady Bears are currently 8-1 in district and 13-5-1 overall. They will be back on the pitch Tuesday at home against the Lumberton Lady Raiders. JV will begin at 5 p.m. and Varsity will follow at 7 p.m.