Bridge City golf team takes Paine Invitational; Bobcats’ Parks go 1-2 on individual side

BEAUMONT – Several area schools teed it up and competed in the Larry Paine Invitational sponsored by Beaumont ISD at Henry Homberg Golf Course in Tyrrell Park of Beaumont.

Although the weather was extremely brutal with temperatures in the 40’s and a strong wind, it did not deter the efforts of our local linksters.

The team from Bridge City HS won first place while Xander and Lincoln Parks from Orangefield took the 1st and 2nd place individual honors. The Bridge City team of Timothy Weaver, Ethan Oceguera, Cameron Collins, Chip Darby, and Ian Garnica took first place shooting a 339, followed by Orangefied at 341, and PNG was 3rd with a 343. Xander Parks had another strong showing to win 1st place with a score of 73 and Lincoln Parks placed 2nd shooting a 77.