United Way Presents: There are many ways to provide a helping hand

As many partner agencies have said during this series, the funds from United Way help keep the doors open and programs available for Orange County residents in need.

In need could be for help with making a dollar go further with a food box from Salvation Army, to first aid courses through YMCA, counseling for drugs or so much more.

(Editor’s Note: This is part 22 of a 22-part series on the partners of United Way of Orange County.)

For many, such as Vidor Children’s Fund, the nonprofit organizations would have to close its doors and the people they serve would not have a place to turn.

United Way of Orange County Texas hosts an event each year as a fundraiser, Pete’s Dueling Pianos. With COVID restrictions, the event was canceled last year and those funds were not raised.

Granger Chevrolet also hosts an annual 5K in October to benefit United Way.

There are other ways to help United Way. With several options available, one can find the right match for their lifestyle and/or budget.

One option, besides going straight to the United Way of Orange, Texas website, is the ChangeMaker app.

“I use it myself,” United Way President and Executive Director Maureen McAllister said. “Before I know it, I have $100 I can donate. Without ChangeMaker, I would not be able to make a large donation at once.”

ChangeMaker allows you to decide if you want to be a one time, monthly or round-up donor. Round-up allows you to donate your extra change from everyday purchases to the next dollar and donate that savings to United Way.

You can “round up” your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://www.uwoctx.org/give#donate.

Amazon Smile is another option as you make purchases through Amazon. It does not add to the cost of your purchase and can help so many.

Shop at smile.amazon.com and Amazon will donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to your favorite charitable organization with no fees and no extra cost.

Also, through AmazonSmile, charities create AmazonSmile Charity Lists of items they need right now. Simply browse, order and enjoy giving, according to the AmazonSmile website.

A popular way to campaign for funds for United Way is through a Facebook birthday fundraiser for the United Way of Orange County.

It only takes a moment to set up and every dollar raised helps the organization do more.

Ask United Way how to start a workplace campaign at your office. Each year, the non-profit holds a campaign to raise funds through donations from business employee donations.

Participating in a United Way campaign will give your organization the opportunity to learn firsthand about Orange County needs, as well as, provide rewarding team building experiences through volunteerism and engage your employees to make an impact in our community.

Every workplace campaign is different and shaped around your organization’s culture. Setting up and running a campaign is simple and United Way can help you every step of the way.

Log onto uwoctx.org or call 409-883-3591.