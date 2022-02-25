Orange’s Delta Sigma Theta ready to “Get Fit;” targeting concerns for African American women

The Orange Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has taken on the “Get-Fit” project initiative challenge sponsored by “All of Us” research program and Delta Research and Educational foundation.

The challenge began Feb. 7 and ends March 7. The winner receives a $150 certificate to Livol, a wellness store in Beaumont, and is announced at the March 19 chapter meeting.

“The Get-Fit project initiative encourages our members to carve out time from their busy schedules to take care of their bodies, as well as encouraging family and friends to do to the same,” said Margaret Adams, president of the Orange chapter.

“I have been a part of the sorority for ten years, and it provides an environment for me to utilize my skills and talents to help the sisterhood as we strive to inform and serve our communities through our many service project initiatives.”

Adams said her early retirement and exhausting work schedule behind her gives her time to prioritize her health.

“We all must make self-care a priority in our lives,” she said.

“This starts with a personal commitment to take care of your mind, body and spirit. The Get-Fit project is sponsored by our Delta Research and Education Foundation (DREF), a public charity that provides charity supporting scholastic achievement, public service programs and research initiatives.”

The competitive nature among the members is shown through the results of their fit bit watches that get logged by Anitrea Goodwin, chair of the health and wellness committee.

“At our last meeting, I presented them with a leader board that shows the top three,” she said.

“It is amazing how responsive and excited they are. Everyone is getting their steps in different ways, like the gym, walking in their neighborhood, walking at work or using a home gym.”

February is Black History and American Heart Month.

“The Get-Fit project initiative was created to bring awareness to the nationwide problem of heart and blood vessel diseases,” Goodwin said.

“Heart disease disproportionately impacts black communities. 40% of African Americans are more likely to have high blood pressure, 10% less likely to have their blood pressure under control and three times more likely to die from heart disease caused by high blood pressure.

“Walking just 40 minutes a day can help reduce high blood pressure.”

Adams said Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is a private, not-for-profit working to aid and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world.

This sorority is comprised of a sisterhood of like-minded college-educated women committed to addressing issues impacting our communities.

Programs stretch to all Americans ranging from Economic Development, Education Development, International Awareness and Involvement Physical and Mental Health and Political Awareness.

For more information visit deltafoundation.net.

For more information on Livol visit livollivercleanse.com.

— Written by Sierra Kondos, Special to The Leader