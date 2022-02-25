Bobcats Ashworth, Babineaux to hone football talents at Mary Hardin-Baylor

Published 7:14 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy Orangefield Athletics

It was an afternoon of celebration Friday at Orangefield High School as standout football players Hunter Ashworth and Brayden Babineaux both signed to play college football for Mary Hardin-Baylor in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates. Both were key cogs in the success of the Bobcat football program and both were First Team All-Orange Leader and First Team All-District selections.

