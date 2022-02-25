Big sixth propels Bobcats past Buna

BRIDGE CITY – The Orangefield Bobcats took the lead late and defeated the Buna Cougars 5-1 on Friday at the Bridge City Cardinal Classic.

The game was tied at one with Orangefield (3-0) batting in the top of the fifth when Kyle Michael singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Buna Cougars tied things up at one when an error scored one run for Buna Varsity Cougars.

Orangefield scored three runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a triple by Kameryn Henderson, a single by Tyler Shearin, and by Michael.

Jason Bodin was credited with the victory for Orangefield. Bodin surrendered one run on one hit over four innings, striking out six. Kolbie Sowell threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Sowell recorded the last six outs to earn the save.

Kale Knox was on the pitcher’s mound for Buna. Knox went four innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five. Toby Marse and Logan Humble entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one inning and one inning respectively.

Orangefield collected 11 hits. Henderson, Trent Eaves, and Bodin each racked up multiple hits for the Bobcats. Henderson led the Bobcats with three hits in four at bats.