Bears silence the ‘rattle’ and venom of Navasota in area round

Published 10:05 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M coach Brad Jeffcoat gets the Bears motivated during a timeout against Navasota Friday night at Oak Ridge High School.

CONROE – Winning their second consecutive playoff game in dominant fashion, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears zapped the Navasota Rattlers 64-46 in Class 4A Region III Area Round playoff action at Conroe Oak Ridge High School Friday night.

The Bears (24-11) were paced by Ben Elliott and Da’Marion Morris, who fired in 20 points apiece. Alantheon Winn contributed 17 to the attack.

“We felt like we gained control early, especially in the second quarter,” said LC-M coach Brad Jeffcoat. “We played really well and kept the pressure up. It was another good defensive effort.”

The Bears were coming off a 59-43 bidistrict win over Huffman in which the defense rose up and is peaking at the right time.

LC-M will move on to face Houston Washington Tuesday in the Regional Quarterfinals at Lee College in Baytown with the start time being either 7 p.m. or 7:45 p.m.

Washington defeated Hamshire-Fannett 93-55 on Thursday night.

The Rattlers (18-13) kept it close in the first quarter as the Bears held a 15-12 edge.

The Bears offense got hotter in the second quarter and the defense stiffened as they went on a 17-9 spurt to take a 32-21 edge by halftime.

LC-M pushed the Rattlers further behind in the third quarter as the Bears outpointed the Rattlers 15-9 to go up 47-30 entering the fourth quarter.

The Bears kept the Rattlers at bay in the fourth quarter as they closed out the game by outscoring Navasota 18-17 in the final eight minutes.

 

