Vidor looking to connect middle school students with bikes

Published 12:03 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

VIDOR — Vidor Middle School is collecting donations for bicycles.

“Our students work hard all year and we want to reward their efforts,” a school district release said.

Students will be entered into a drawing for bikes by:

  • Taking the STAAR test
  • Showing Growth on the test
  • Achieving approaches, meets or masters on the STAAR test

School officials are asking for $200 donations from businesses.

Participating businesses will be in the Vidor Middle yearbook and a sign will be on the donated bikes.

The goal is to purchase 20 bikes.

For more information, call 409-951-8880.

