Vidor looking to connect middle school students with bikes
Published 12:03 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
VIDOR — Vidor Middle School is collecting donations for bicycles.
“Our students work hard all year and we want to reward their efforts,” a school district release said.
Students will be entered into a drawing for bikes by:
- Taking the STAAR test
- Showing Growth on the test
- Achieving approaches, meets or masters on the STAAR test
School officials are asking for $200 donations from businesses.
Participating businesses will be in the Vidor Middle yearbook and a sign will be on the donated bikes.
The goal is to purchase 20 bikes.
For more information, call 409-951-8880.