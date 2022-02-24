Cami Shugart, Lexis Moss blasts lift Lady Bears

SWEENY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears stole the lead late in the game Thursday thanks to a blast by Cami Shugart.to notch a 5-4 victory over the Boiling Lady Bulldogs in their first game at the Sweeny Tournament.

The Lady Bears trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Shugart ripped a two-run home run on a 1-0 count.

The Lacy Bears tied the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning when Lexis Moss blasted a two-run home run on a 1-2 count.

Jacelyn Cook had the other Lady RBI with a single in the fourth inning. Cook finished 3-for-3 at the plate. Cook was in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three runs on one hit while striking out one.