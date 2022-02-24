Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Subscribe
Home
News
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Obits
E-Edition
Classifieds
Texas Press
Contests
Submit
Submit a news tip
Submit a Classified Ad
Submit an Event
Submit a Wedding Announcement
Submit an Engagement Announcement
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Shop Local
Special Sections
Calendar
PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield Elementary class has blast on TWOSDAY
Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
By
Orange Leader
On Tuesday (2.22.22) Orangefield students in Pam Caswell’s class had a tremendous TWOSDAY with tacos with two scoops of each ingredient and also created some TWOSDAY critters. (Photo courtesy OFISD)
More News
Teamwork, CPR saves man’s life; allows loved ones to say goodbye
Meet the West Orange-Stark choir students who earned superior ratings
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation impact celebrated
Vidor looking to connect middle school students with bikes
You Might Like
Orangefield students team up for 1500 breakfast & canned…
Print Article
Special Sections
Calendar of Events
Submit an event to the Calendar
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Lifestyle
Health
Classifieds
Small Business
Services
About Us
Subscriptions
Policies
Terms of Use
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Photo
Copyright
© 2022, Orange Leader
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.