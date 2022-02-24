Meet the West Orange-Stark choir students who earned superior ratings
Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
Eighteen West Orange-Stark choir students received superior ratings at UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest held at LC-M High School.
All students performed Class 1 solos, which are the most challenging songs to perform. Some students sang in foreign languages, including Italian and German.
Because of their superior performances, they have qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest (TSSEC) held in Austin in May.