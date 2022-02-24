Meet the West Orange-Stark choir students who earned superior ratings

Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Orange Leader

Those pictured are, back row, from left, Yamileth Mayo, Jay'Den Miller, Jalen Gilmore, Micah Douglas, Ciara Dunn, Franklyn Perez and Director Caleb Henson. Front row, from left are Alicia Parker, Graciela Sanchez, Alexia Hernandez-Crochett, Taylor Provost, Bree Williams, Nari Sparks. and Brittany Robles. Not pictured: are Kya Hayden, Tay'Vondrick Miller, Ca'Din Jones, Paris Overstreet and Kyra Holder. (Photo courtesy WOCCISD)

Eighteen West Orange-Stark choir students received superior ratings at UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest held at LC-M High School.

All students performed Class 1 solos, which are the most challenging songs to perform. Some students sang in foreign languages, including Italian and German.

Because of their superior performances, they have qualified for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest (TSSEC) held in Austin in May.

