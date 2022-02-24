Bobcats score 5 runs in first 2 innings to jump out early against Kelly in BC Classic

BRIDGE CITY — It was a nice start for the Orangefield Bobcats at the Bridge City Cardinal Classic Thursday as they downed Beaumont Kelly 7-2.

Orangefield fired up the offense in the first inning, when Jason Bodin drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Bobcats notched four runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower was led by Kyle Michael, Bodin and Brennon Lecoq, who all drove in runs.

Cooper Longron was credited with the victory for the Bobcats. The pitcher surrendered two runs on five hits over four innings, striking out three. Morgan Sampson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Kameryn Henderson, Tyler Shearin, Kolbie Sowell and Caleb Fregia each managed one hit to lead the Bobcat offense.

The Bobcats moved to 2-0 on the season and will play the Buna Cougars Friday at 10 a.m. in the Bridge City Cardinal Classic