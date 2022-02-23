OrangeYouBold: Hot glue? Her is how it can help you complete a room

Hello beautiful people. I know we have all searched high and low for a piece of art to fit in a room.

This can be difficult at times depending on your selection of colors. I am here to encourage you to step out and create your own work of art.

I have a very simple project for you this week. Grab your paint brush and let’s start creating.

You will need a canvas, foam paint brush, acrylic paint and a hot glue gun. You control the narrative for this piece of art. I would suggest using a neutral background for the canvas.

I went with an hombre look that fades from black to white. My accent color will stand out on this background. You can use more than one accent color if needed.

I began with squeezing my lightest color at the top and my darker color at the bottom of the canvas. Steady strokes across the canvas work best.

Continue this process until you have achieved the desired look. Allow your paint to dry before moving to the next step.

I chose to use a blow dryer to speed up the process. Once the paint has dried, you can begin creating your design with hot glue. I attempted to create a crackle effect.

You can use a pencil to lightly draw your design before applying the glue. Let the glue harden, and then you are ready to paint it with your accent color.

Just like that you have created a painting that matches your décor.

Just like that you have created a painting that matches your décor.