LC-M’s Williams, Dileo ink to continue their sports at the NCAA level

Published 4:54 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Van Wade

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High celebrated two Lady Bears who will continue their careers at the college level.

Signing on Wednesday were Trinity Williams and Montana Dileo as they were joined by their teammates, coaches, family and friends.

Williams, a three-time All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team selection, will continue to play the sport she loves at Prairie View A&M University.

Dileo will look to hone her amazing golf talents at Lamar University as she looks to roll to another individual district title and another trip to the State Tournament.

