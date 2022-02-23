Lady Bobcats stymie Kirbyville in three-run win

Published 8:54 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Van Wade

KIRBYVILLE -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Kirbyville Lady Bobcats 10-7 Tuesday night.

Sophomore Abigail Curphey got the win on the mound with seven strikeouts. Curphey gave up seven hits and no earned runs through seven innings.

Curphey led the Lady Bobcats withtwo hits, a walk and three RBI. Alysen Vincent drew three walks with a run scored. Harleigh Rawls had a hit and scored three runs, two walks and had an RBI. Joli Ponfick had three runs scored with a walk. Ryleigh Clarke drew a walk and had a run scored.

The JV Lady Bobcats also took the win 7-0.

The Lady Bobcats are back in action this weekend in the Kountze tournament.

