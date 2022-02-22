Orange Deputy Fire Chief Lee Anne Brown’s retirement plans announced

After 30 years of working for the City of Orange, Deputy Fire Chief Lee Anne Brown announced her retirement effective March 11.

Brown began her work with the City of Orange Fire Department Nov. 11, 1991, and held the ranks of firefighter, captain, battalion chief and deputy chief.

While she was a battalion chief, Brown served as the Fire Marshal for six years and as Deputy Chief she has also served as the Emergency Management Coordinator of Orange for 8 years.

After her retirement from the City, Brown plans to continue her fire career in the industrial setting, working for the Chevron Phillips facility in Orange.

This will allow her to spend more time with her family and friends and her favorite pastime of horseback riding.

A statement from the City of Orange said Brown has been invaluable in her leadership roles during her career.

“Although we are sad to see her leave, we are excited about the opportunities that have come her way for her future and hope that she will enjoy her retirement,” a release said.