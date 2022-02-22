Lady Bears light up scoreboard in Silsbee

Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Van Wade

SILSBEE – Lighting up the scoreboard, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears crushed the Silsbee Lady Tigers 11-0 in district soccer action at Tiger Stadium Tuesday night..

A total team effort was the key to victory for the Lady Bears. Everyone stepped up and played their positions in phenomenal fashion.

Offense and defense got in on the scoring action against the Lady Tiger defense. Stats on the night for the Lady Bears include Annabelle Fisher with five goals and one assist, Mariah Ammons with four goals, Loren Rodriguez with one goal, Matalyn Hill with one goal, and Evelyn Mares, Taylor Bull, Kaylee Potter each adding an assist apiece.

Hill recorded a clean sheet in the goal for the first half and Makinzi Stevens had a clean sheet in the goal the second half. Mallory Dollar and Sarah Hormell held down the middle of the field all night long and played a solid defensive game while helping to keep the ball on the offensive side of the field.

The Lady Bears will be back in action against the Lady Pirates on Friday in Vidor with JV beginning at 5 p.m. and Varsity following at 7 p.m.

 

More High School Sports

Dileo, Lady Bears nab medals at Warren Invitational

Bears scoot past Warren in baseball opener at Gibbens Field

Mustangs ‘D Up’ to clip some Hawk wings in bidistrict playoff round

Trent Eaves’ pitching leads strong Bobcats showing in season opener

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar