Lady Bears light up scoreboard in Silsbee

SILSBEE – Lighting up the scoreboard, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears crushed the Silsbee Lady Tigers 11-0 in district soccer action at Tiger Stadium Tuesday night..

A total team effort was the key to victory for the Lady Bears. Everyone stepped up and played their positions in phenomenal fashion.

Offense and defense got in on the scoring action against the Lady Tiger defense. Stats on the night for the Lady Bears include Annabelle Fisher with five goals and one assist, Mariah Ammons with four goals, Loren Rodriguez with one goal, Matalyn Hill with one goal, and Evelyn Mares, Taylor Bull, Kaylee Potter each adding an assist apiece.

Hill recorded a clean sheet in the goal for the first half and Makinzi Stevens had a clean sheet in the goal the second half. Mallory Dollar and Sarah Hormell held down the middle of the field all night long and played a solid defensive game while helping to keep the ball on the offensive side of the field.

The Lady Bears will be back in action against the Lady Pirates on Friday in Vidor with JV beginning at 5 p.m. and Varsity following at 7 p.m.